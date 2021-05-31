Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago’s Bryant puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (34-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-23, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.36 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Bryant puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Cubs are 18-10 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .319, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .401.

The Padres are 16-10 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .299.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is slugging .586.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs and is slugging .694.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .242 batting average, 1.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Padres: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

        Read more: Sports News

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor