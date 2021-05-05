On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 4:03 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 2 0 4 11
Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .315
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .208
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 1 0 0 0 3 1 .121
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .136
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Mercedes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .386
Kopech p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamb lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 7 5
Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .247
Winker lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .359
Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Farmer 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .173
Suárez ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .140
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Stephenson c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .340
Antone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Blandino ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Naquin rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260
India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnhart c 2 1 0 0 0 1 .313
Chicago 000 000 000 0_0 2 1
Cincinnati 000 000 000 1_1 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Keuchel in the 8th. b-singled for Antone in the 9th.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

E_García (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Winker (6). RBIs_Winker (17). SB_Anderson (6). CS_García (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Hamilton 3, Moncada); Cincinnati 4 (Stephenson, Farmer, Barnhart). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_García, Votto. GIDP_Vaughn, Suárez, India.

DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu; Moncada, Madrigal, Abreu); Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel 7 2 0 0 3 1 95 3.79
Kopech 1 2-3 1 0 0 4 4 43 1.33
Hendriks, L, 1-1 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 18 3.86
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 7 2 0 0 2 8 90 3.92
Antone 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 2.60
Sims, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 6.55

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 3-0. IBB_off Kopech (Naquin). HBP_Gray (Vaughn), Keuchel (Votto).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:10. A_10,247 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels kick off 2021 show season