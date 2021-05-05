Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|4
|11
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Hendriks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.121
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Mercedes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.386
|Kopech p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lamb lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|7
|5
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.359
|Votto 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Farmer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Suárez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.140
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Antone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnhart c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0_0
|2
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|1_1
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Keuchel in the 8th. b-singled for Antone in the 9th.
E_García (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Winker (6). RBIs_Winker (17). SB_Anderson (6). CS_García (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Hamilton 3, Moncada); Cincinnati 4 (Stephenson, Farmer, Barnhart). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_García, Votto. GIDP_Vaughn, Suárez, India.
DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu; Moncada, Madrigal, Abreu); Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|95
|3.79
|Kopech
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|43
|1.33
|Hendriks, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.86
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|90
|3.92
|Antone
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.60
|Sims, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|6.55
Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 3-0. IBB_off Kopech (Naquin). HBP_Gray (Vaughn), Keuchel (Votto).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:10. A_10,247 (42,319).
