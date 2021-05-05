Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 2 0 4 11 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .315 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .208 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Hendriks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grandal c 1 0 0 0 3 1 .121 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .136 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Mercedes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .386 Kopech p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lamb lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 7 5 Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .247 Winker lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .359 Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Farmer 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .173 Suárez ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .140 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Stephenson c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .340 Antone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Blandino ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Naquin rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260 India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnhart c 2 1 0 0 0 1 .313

Chicago 000 000 000 0_0 2 1 Cincinnati 000 000 000 1_1 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Keuchel in the 8th. b-singled for Antone in the 9th.

E_García (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Winker (6). RBIs_Winker (17). SB_Anderson (6). CS_García (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Hamilton 3, Moncada); Cincinnati 4 (Stephenson, Farmer, Barnhart). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_García, Votto. GIDP_Vaughn, Suárez, India.

DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu; Moncada, Madrigal, Abreu); Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel 7 2 0 0 3 1 95 3.79 Kopech 1 2-3 1 0 0 4 4 43 1.33 Hendriks, L, 1-1 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 18 3.86

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 7 2 0 0 2 8 90 3.92 Antone 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 2.60 Sims, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 6.55

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 3-0. IBB_off Kopech (Naquin). HBP_Gray (Vaughn), Keuchel (Votto).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:10. A_10,247 (42,319).

