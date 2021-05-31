Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|11
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|E.Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|India ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schrock 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Miller rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|3
|2
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|3
|5
|
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Payton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heineman ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|042
|020
|30x
|—
|11
E_Torreyes (3). DP_Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Segura (9), Realmuto (8), Barnhart (11), Schrock (3), Farmer (3). 3B_Schrock (1). HR_Schrock (1), Farmer (4).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez L,2-1
|3
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Anderson
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hale
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Neris
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley W,5-4
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:53. A_17,878 (42,319).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments