On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 1

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 5:22 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 36 11 11 11
Herrera cf 5 0 3 0 E.Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Hale p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 5 0 1 2
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 India ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Knapp 1b 0 0 0 0 Stephenson 1b 4 2 1 0
Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 Schrock 2b 4 2 3 3
Miller rf-2b 4 0 0 0 Blandino pr-2b 0 1 0 0
McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 Barnhart c 3 3 2 0
Bohm 3b 2 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 1 3 5
Torreyes ss 4 0 1 0 Akiyama lf 3 1 0 1
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 Miley p 2 0 0 0
Maton ph 1 0 0 0 Payton ph 1 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Heineman ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 001 000 000 1
Cincinnati 042 020 30x 11

E_Torreyes (3). DP_Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Segura (9), Realmuto (8), Barnhart (11), Schrock (3), Farmer (3). 3B_Schrock (1). HR_Schrock (1), Farmer (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez L,2-1 3 5 6 6 3 3
Anderson 3 3 2 2 0 1
Hale 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Miley W,5-4 6 6 1 1 3 6
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brach 1 0 0 0 1 1
Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:53. A_17,878 (42,319).

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden, Def. Sec. Austin and JCS Chairman Gen. Milley at National Memorial Day Observance