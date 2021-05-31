Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 36 11 11 11 Herrera cf 5 0 3 0 E.Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Hale p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 5 0 1 2 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 India ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Knapp 1b 0 0 0 0 Stephenson 1b 4 2 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 Schrock 2b 4 2 3 3 Miller rf-2b 4 0 0 0 Blandino pr-2b 0 1 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 Barnhart c 3 3 2 0 Bohm 3b 2 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 1 3 5 Torreyes ss 4 0 1 0 Akiyama lf 3 1 0 1 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 Miley p 2 0 0 0 Maton ph 1 0 0 0 Payton ph 1 0 0 0 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Jankowski ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Heineman ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 001 000 000 — 1 Cincinnati 042 020 30x — 11

E_Torreyes (3). DP_Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Segura (9), Realmuto (8), Barnhart (11), Schrock (3), Farmer (3). 3B_Schrock (1). HR_Schrock (1), Farmer (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez L,2-1 3 5 6 6 3 3 Anderson 3 3 2 2 0 1 Hale 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati Miley W,5-4 6 6 1 1 3 6 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brach 1 0 0 0 1 1 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:53. A_17,878 (42,319).

