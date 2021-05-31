Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 8 1 4 8 Herrera cf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .264 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .319 Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .093 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Knapp 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .288 Miller rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .201 Bohm 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .203 Torreyes ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 a-Maton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Jankowski ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 11 11 11 4 5 E.Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .160 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Naquin cf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .250 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .356 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-India ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Stephenson 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .250 Schrock 2b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .267 1-Blandino pr-2b-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .191 Barnhart c 3 3 2 0 1 0 .282 Farmer ss 4 1 3 5 0 0 .215 Akiyama lf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .194 Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .133 b-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Heineman ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Philadelphia 001 000 000_1 8 1 Cincinnati 042 020 30x_11 11 0

a-struck out for Velasquez in the 4th. b-grounded out for Miley in the 6th. c-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. d-popped out for Doolittle in the 7th. e-reached on error for Brach in the 8th. f-lined out for Neris in the 9th.

1-ran for Schrock in the 7th.

E_Torreyes (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Segura (9), Realmuto (8), Barnhart (11), Schrock (3), Farmer (3). 3B_Schrock (1). HR_Schrock (1), off Velasquez; Farmer (4), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto (19), Schrock 3 (3), Naquin 2 (35), Farmer 5 (17), Akiyama (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Miller 2, Herrera 2); Cincinnati 3 (Castellanos, Heineman, Stephenson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Realmuto, Akiyama. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Miley, Schrock, Stephenson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 2-1 3 5 6 6 3 3 65 4.08 Anderson 3 3 2 2 0 1 35 7.34 Hale 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 37 5.64 Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.96

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 5-4 6 6 1 1 3 6 102 3.26 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.66 Brach 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.60 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 9.95

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:53. A_17,878 (42,319).

