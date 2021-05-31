On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 1

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 5:20 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 8 1 4 8
Herrera cf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .264
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .319
Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .093
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Knapp 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .288
Miller rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .201
Bohm 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .203
Torreyes ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
a-Maton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Jankowski ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 11 11 11 4 5
E.Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .160
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Naquin cf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .250
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .356
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-India ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Stephenson 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .250
Schrock 2b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .267
1-Blandino pr-2b-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .191
Barnhart c 3 3 2 0 1 0 .282
Farmer ss 4 1 3 5 0 0 .215
Akiyama lf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .194
Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .133
b-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Heineman ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Philadelphia 001 000 000_1 8 1
Cincinnati 042 020 30x_11 11 0

a-struck out for Velasquez in the 4th. b-grounded out for Miley in the 6th. c-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. d-popped out for Doolittle in the 7th. e-reached on error for Brach in the 8th. f-lined out for Neris in the 9th.

1-ran for Schrock in the 7th.

E_Torreyes (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Segura (9), Realmuto (8), Barnhart (11), Schrock (3), Farmer (3). 3B_Schrock (1). HR_Schrock (1), off Velasquez; Farmer (4), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto (19), Schrock 3 (3), Naquin 2 (35), Farmer 5 (17), Akiyama (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Miller 2, Herrera 2); Cincinnati 3 (Castellanos, Heineman, Stephenson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Realmuto, Akiyama. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Miley, Schrock, Stephenson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 2-1 3 5 6 6 3 3 65 4.08
Anderson 3 3 2 2 0 1 35 7.34
Hale 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 37 5.64
Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.96
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 5-4 6 6 1 1 3 6 102 3.26
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.66
Brach 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.60
Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 9.95

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:53. A_17,878 (42,319).

