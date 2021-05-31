Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|4
|8
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.093
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Knapp 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Miller rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Jankowski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|11
|4
|5
|
|E.Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.160
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Naquin cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.356
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-India ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Stephenson 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Schrock 2b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|1-Blandino pr-2b-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Barnhart c
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.215
|Akiyama lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.194
|Miley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|b-Payton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Heineman ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000_1
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|042
|020
|30x_11
|11
|0
a-struck out for Velasquez in the 4th. b-grounded out for Miley in the 6th. c-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. d-popped out for Doolittle in the 7th. e-reached on error for Brach in the 8th. f-lined out for Neris in the 9th.
1-ran for Schrock in the 7th.
E_Torreyes (3). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Segura (9), Realmuto (8), Barnhart (11), Schrock (3), Farmer (3). 3B_Schrock (1). HR_Schrock (1), off Velasquez; Farmer (4), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto (19), Schrock 3 (3), Naquin 2 (35), Farmer 5 (17), Akiyama (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Miller 2, Herrera 2); Cincinnati 3 (Castellanos, Heineman, Stephenson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Cincinnati 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hoskins, Realmuto, Akiyama. GIDP_Segura.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Miley, Schrock, Stephenson).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 2-1
|3
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|65
|4.08
|Anderson
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|35
|7.34
|Hale
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|37
|5.64
|Neris
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.96
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 5-4
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|102
|3.26
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.66
|Brach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.60
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|9.95
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:53. A_17,878 (42,319).
