Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 14 15 14 Totals 31 1 5 1 Senzel 2b-cf 5 1 2 3 Frazier 2b 3 0 2 0 Winker lf 4 2 2 0 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 Akiyama lf 1 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 2 0 2 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 2 Tom lf 4 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0 Evans 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Moustakas 1b 5 2 2 1 Stallings c 3 1 1 1 Naquin cf-rf 5 2 2 4 Difo 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1 Stokes Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 India ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Keller p 1 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 2 2 2 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 2 2 0 Owen ph 1 0 0 0 Mahle p 2 0 1 1 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Blandino 3b 1 1 0 0

Cincinnati 010 601 330 — 14 Pittsburgh 010 000 000 — 1

DP_Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Naquin (3), Barnhart 2 (8), Winker (8), Senzel (4), Castellanos (8), Frazier (11), Reynolds (12). HR_Suárez (6), Naquin (8), Stallings (2). SB_Farmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Mahle W,2-1 5 1-3 4 1 1 4 7 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 Garrett 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh Keller L,2-4 3 1-3 7 7 7 2 2 Underwood Jr. 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Oviedo 2 5 4 4 0 2 Hartlieb 2 2 3 3 3 2

Hembree pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Hartlieb (India).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, John Tumpane; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.

T_3:19. A_4,065 (38,747).

