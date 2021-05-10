Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|14
|15
|14
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Senzel 2b-cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tom lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Evans 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Naquin cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Difo 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stokes Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|India ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Owen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|010
|601
|330
|—
|14
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Naquin (3), Barnhart 2 (8), Winker (8), Senzel (4), Castellanos (8), Frazier (11), Reynolds (12). HR_Suárez (6), Naquin (8), Stallings (2). SB_Farmer (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle W,2-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,2-4
|3
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oviedo
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Hartlieb
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
Hembree pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Hartlieb (India).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, John Tumpane; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.
T_3:19. A_4,065 (38,747).
