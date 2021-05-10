Trending:
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 10:14 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 14 15 14 Totals 31 1 5 1
Senzel 2b-cf 5 1 2 3 Frazier 2b 3 0 2 0
Winker lf 4 2 2 0 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0
Akiyama lf 1 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 2 0 2 0
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 2 Tom lf 4 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0 Evans 1b-3b 3 0 0 0
Moustakas 1b 5 2 2 1 Stallings c 3 1 1 1
Naquin cf-rf 5 2 2 4 Difo 3b-2b 4 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1 Stokes Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0
India ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Keller p 1 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 2 2 2 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0
Farmer ss 4 2 2 0 Owen ph 1 0 0 0
Mahle p 2 0 1 1 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Blandino 3b 1 1 0 0
Cincinnati 010 601 330 14
Pittsburgh 010 000 000 1

DP_Cincinnati 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Naquin (3), Barnhart 2 (8), Winker (8), Senzel (4), Castellanos (8), Frazier (11), Reynolds (12). HR_Suárez (6), Naquin (8), Stallings (2). SB_Farmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle W,2-1 5 1-3 4 1 1 4 7
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Keller L,2-4 3 1-3 7 7 7 2 2
Underwood Jr. 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Oviedo 2 5 4 4 0 2
Hartlieb 2 2 3 3 3 2

Hembree pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Hartlieb (India).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, John Tumpane; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ben May.

T_3:19. A_4,065 (38,747).

