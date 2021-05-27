Cincinnati 3, Washington 0

|Cincinnati
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|2
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gray p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strasburg p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|100
|020
|0
|—
|3
|Washington
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Castro (5). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 3. 2B_Schrock (1), Naquin (6). HR_Suárez (11).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,1-3
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Sims S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg L,1-2
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGowin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Strasburg (Winker).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:07. A_9,020 (41,339).
