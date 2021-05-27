Trending:
Cincinnati 3, Washington 0

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 3 6 3 Totals 23 0 2 0
Suárez 3b 3 2 1 1 Turner ss 3 0 1 0
Winker lf 3 0 1 1 Soto rf 2 0 1 0
Naquin rf 4 0 1 1 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0
Stephenson c 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0
Akiyama cf 3 0 0 0 Castro 3b 3 0 0 0
Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0
Schrock 2b 3 0 2 0 Gomes c 2 0 0 0
Gray p 3 1 1 0 Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0 Strasburg p 1 0 0 0
Blandino 1b 3 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 100 020 0 3
Washington 000 000 0 0

E_Castro (5). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 3. 2B_Schrock (1), Naquin (6). HR_Suárez (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gray W,1-3 6 2 0 0 1 5
Sims S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Strasburg L,1-2 5 5 3 3 1 5
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1
McGowin 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Strasburg (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:07. A_9,020 (41,339).

