Cincinnati 3, Washington 0

Cincinnati Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 3 6 3 Totals 23 0 2 0 Suárez 3b 3 2 1 1 Turner ss 3 0 1 0 Winker lf 3 0 1 1 Soto rf 2 0 1 0 Naquin rf 4 0 1 1 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Stephenson c 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 3 0 0 0 Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Schrock 2b 3 0 2 0 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 Gray p 3 1 1 0 Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 Blandino 1b 3 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 100 020 0 — 3 Washington 000 000 0 — 0

E_Castro (5). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Washington 3. 2B_Schrock (1), Naquin (6). HR_Suárez (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Gray W,1-3 6 2 0 0 1 5 Sims S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Washington Strasburg L,1-2 5 5 3 3 1 5 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 McGowin 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Strasburg (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:07. A_9,020 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.