Sports News

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 10:56 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 31 9 9 9
Wong 2b 3 1 0 0 Winker lf 4 4 4 3
Lindblom p 0 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0
Taylor ph 1 0 1 0 Stephenson 1b 2 1 0 0
Cain cf 5 0 2 1 Blandino 1b 1 0 1 0
Yelich lf 4 0 0 1 Naquin cf 4 1 1 3
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0
Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 0 Barnhart c 1 1 0 1
Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 1 1
Bradley Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 India 2b 3 0 1 1
Urías ss 3 1 1 1 Hoffman p 2 0 0 0
Houser p 2 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Heineman ph 1 0 0 0
McKinney ph 0 0 0 1 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Robertson 2b 1 0 0 0 Antone p 1 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 010 000 300 4
Cincinnati 301 020 21x 9

DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Urías (7), Cain (3), Taylor (3). HR_Naquin (10), Winker 3 (11). SF_McKinney (1), Barnhart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser L,3-5 4 5 6 6 4 4
Perdomo 2 0 0 0 2 2
Lindblom 2 4 3 3 2 2
Cincinnati
Hoffman W,3-3 5 2 1 1 4 7
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sims 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Antone H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Brach 1 1 0 0 0 2

Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Sims (Wong). WP_Perdomo, Lindblom, Hoffman, Brach.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:29. A_17,234 (42,319).

