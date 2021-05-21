Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|9
|9
|9
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|4
|4
|3
|
|Lindblom p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stephenson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Blandino 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Naquin cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urías ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoffman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robertson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Antone p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|300
|—
|4
|Cincinnati
|301
|020
|21x
|—
|9
DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Urías (7), Cain (3), Taylor (3). HR_Naquin (10), Winker 3 (11). SF_McKinney (1), Barnhart (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser L,3-5
|4
|
|5
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Perdomo
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Lindblom
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoffman W,3-3
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Antone H,4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brach
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Sims (Wong). WP_Perdomo, Lindblom, Hoffman, Brach.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:29. A_17,234 (42,319).
