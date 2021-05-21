Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

Milwaukee Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 31 9 9 9 Wong 2b 3 1 0 0 Winker lf 4 4 4 3 Lindblom p 0 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 0 Taylor ph 1 0 1 0 Stephenson 1b 2 1 0 0 Cain cf 5 0 2 1 Blandino 1b 1 0 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 0 1 Naquin cf 4 1 1 3 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 0 Barnhart c 1 1 0 1 Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 1 1 Bradley Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 India 2b 3 0 1 1 Urías ss 3 1 1 1 Hoffman p 2 0 0 0 Houser p 2 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Heineman ph 1 0 0 0 McKinney ph 0 0 0 1 Sims p 0 0 0 0 Robertson 2b 1 0 0 0 Antone p 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee 010 000 300 — 4 Cincinnati 301 020 21x — 9

DP_Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Urías (7), Cain (3), Taylor (3). HR_Naquin (10), Winker 3 (11). SF_McKinney (1), Barnhart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Houser L,3-5 4 5 6 6 4 4 Perdomo 2 0 0 0 2 2 Lindblom 2 4 3 3 2 2

Cincinnati Hoffman W,3-3 5 2 1 1 4 7 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sims 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Antone H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Brach 1 1 0 0 0 2

Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Sims (Wong). WP_Perdomo, Lindblom, Hoffman, Brach.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:29. A_17,234 (42,319).

