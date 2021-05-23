Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati’s Castellanos puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Brewers

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (22-23, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-1, 2.40 ERA, .89 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (1-6, 7.44 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +111, Brewers -128; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati’s Castellanos puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Brewers.

The Reds are 10-7 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .353.

The Brewers are 11-9 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .267.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-3. Brent Suter recorded his third victory and Luis Urias went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Heath Hembree took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 55 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with six home runs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .255 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds