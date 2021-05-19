Trending:
Civale scheduled to start for Indians at Angels

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Indians (22-18, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-23, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (5-1, 3.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Angels are 9-10 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .333.

The Indians are 12-11 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.72. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.17 earned run average.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Zach Plesac earned his fourth victory and Jose Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Alex Claudio registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .613.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 39 hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .218 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Indians: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Juan Lagares: (toe), Dexter Fowler: (knee), David Fletcher: (groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

