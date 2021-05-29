On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

CL final: Man City leaves out Rodri, Fernandinho vs Chelsea

By STEVE DOUGLAS
May 29, 2021 1:58 pm
< a min read
      

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola selected a team without either of his holding midfielders, Rodri or Fernandinho, for the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan, City’s top scorer this season, looked set to drop into a deeper position in midfield in a surprise move, with Raheem Sterling picked as an extra attacking player.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was preferred to Joao Cancelo at left back.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel picked Kai Havertz in his three-man attack ahead of U.S. international Christian Pulisic.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Center midfielder N’Golo Kante has shaken off his latest hamstring injury to start.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor