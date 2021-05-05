Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ramirez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|003
|011
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|010
|120
|000
|—
|4
E_Ramírez (6), Giménez (5), Ramirez (1), Singer (2). DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_E.Rosario (4), Benintendi (5), O’Hearn (1), Soler (9). HR_Ramírez (9), Naylor (2), Dozier (5). SB_Naylor (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber
|6
|
|9
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Karinchak S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Barlow H,5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Junis BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Davis L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_Bieber (Perez), Singer (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:09. A_9,640 (37,903).
