Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 12:09 am
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 35 4 9 3
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0
Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0
Ramírez 3b 3 2 1 1 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
E.Rosario lf 4 1 2 2 Perez c 3 1 1 0
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 0 1 2
Naylor rf 4 1 1 2 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 1
Ramirez cf 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn dh 4 1 2 0
Giménez ss 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
Hedges c 4 0 1 0 Lopez ss 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 003 011 5
Kansas City 010 120 000 4

E_Ramírez (6), Giménez (5), Ramirez (1), Singer (2). DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_E.Rosario (4), Benintendi (5), O’Hearn (1), Soler (9). HR_Ramírez (9), Naylor (2), Dozier (5). SB_Naylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber 6 9 4 3 1 9
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Karinchak S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Singer 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 3
Barlow H,5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Junis BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Davis L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 3

HBP_Bieber (Perez), Singer (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:09. A_9,640 (37,903).

