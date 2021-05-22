On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 8:04 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 5 8 5
Arraez 2b 5 0 2 0 Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 2
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 1 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0
Kepler dh 5 1 2 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 0 0
Sanó 1b 5 1 1 1 Reyes dh 2 1 1 2
Kirilloff rf 3 0 1 1 Luplow ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Astudillo c 3 0 0 0 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0
Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 Ramirez cf 4 0 2 0
Refsnyder cf 3 1 1 0 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 A.Rosario ss 3 1 1 0
Hedges c 3 1 2 1
Minnesota 001 101 000 0 3
Cleveland 210 000 000 2 5

DP_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Kepler (9), A.Rosario (4), Ramirez (4). 3B_Kepler (2). HR_Sanó (8), Reyes (11), Hernandez (5). SF_Donaldson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Maeda 5 3 3 3 1 6
Alcala 1 0 0 0 1 0
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 2 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 1 0 0 2 1
Colomé L,2-4 0 1 2 1 0 0
Cleveland
Bieber 5 1-3 8 3 3 1 6
Sandlin 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1
Clase 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Colomé pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Maeda (Ramírez), Sandlin (Astudillo). WP_Bieber, Karinchak.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:34. A_11,505 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds