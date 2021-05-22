Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 5 8 5 Arraez 2b 5 0 2 0 Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 2 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 1 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Kepler dh 5 1 2 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 0 0 Sanó 1b 5 1 1 1 Reyes dh 2 1 1 2 Kirilloff rf 3 0 1 1 Luplow ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Astudillo c 3 0 0 0 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 Ramirez cf 4 0 2 0 Refsnyder cf 3 1 1 0 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 A.Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 Hedges c 3 1 2 1

Minnesota 001 101 000 0 — 3 Cleveland 210 000 000 2 — 5

DP_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Kepler (9), A.Rosario (4), Ramirez (4). 3B_Kepler (2). HR_Sanó (8), Reyes (11), Hernandez (5). SF_Donaldson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Maeda 5 3 3 3 1 6 Alcala 1 0 0 0 1 0 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rogers 1 2 0 0 0 0 Robles 1 1 0 0 2 1 Colomé L,2-4 0 1 2 1 0 0

Cleveland Bieber 5 1-3 8 3 3 1 6 Sandlin 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 Clase 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Karinchak W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Colomé pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Maeda (Ramírez), Sandlin (Astudillo). WP_Bieber, Karinchak.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:34. A_11,505 (34,788).

