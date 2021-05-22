Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kirilloff rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Luplow ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Minnesota
|001
|101
|000
|0
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|210
|000
|000
|2
|—
|5
DP_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Kepler (9), A.Rosario (4), Ramirez (4). 3B_Kepler (2). HR_Sanó (8), Reyes (11), Hernandez (5). SF_Donaldson (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Alcala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Duffey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Colomé L,2-4
|0
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber
|5
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Sandlin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clase
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Karinchak W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Colomé pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
HBP_Maeda (Ramírez), Sandlin (Astudillo). WP_Bieber, Karinchak.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:34. A_11,505 (34,788).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments