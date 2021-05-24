Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|4
|5
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|Ramirez cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Luplow rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Miller 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Bauers 1b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Rivera c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|6
|11
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.256
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|1-Baddoo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Haase c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|Reyes cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.152
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.204
|Cleveland
|002
|001
|300_6
|9
|0
|Detroit
|021
|000
|200_5
|9
|1
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Candelario (6). LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 9. 2B_W.Castro (3), Candelario (9). HR_W.Castro (3), off Wittgren. RBIs_Rivera (1), Hernandez (14), Ramirez (6), E.Rosario 2 (24), W.Castro 3 (13), Grossman (21), Mazara (9). SB_A.Rosario (4), Ramirez (1), Baddoo (5). CS_E.Rosario (1). SF_Grossman. S_Rivera 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (E.Rosario, Naylor, A.Rosario); Detroit 5 (Haase 2, Schoop, Reyes). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Detroit 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_E.Rosario, Hernandez, Candelario. GIDP_Rivera, Ramirez, A.Rosario.
DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, W.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hentges
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|88
|6.20
|Mejía, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Wittgren, H, 4
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|29
|5.28
|Shaw, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.42
|Clase, S, 8-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|0.83
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|86
|3.12
|Garcia, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|24
|5.06
|Norris
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.62
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|17.36
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.42
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 3-2. IBB_off Clase (Baddoo). HBP_Turnbull (Hernandez). WP_Hentges, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:31.
