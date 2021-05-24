Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 9 5 4 5 Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .223 A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .248 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 E.Rosario lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .219 Ramirez cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .263 Naylor rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Luplow rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .165 Miller 3b 4 2 1 0 0 2 .111 Bauers 1b 3 2 3 0 1 0 .212 Rivera c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .313

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 9 5 6 11 Grossman lf 2 0 0 1 2 1 .256 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .217 Candelario 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .281 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207 1-Baddoo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .247 Haase c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .278 Goodrum ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .231 Mazara rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .213 Reyes cf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .152 W.Castro 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .204

Cleveland 002 001 300_6 9 0 Detroit 021 000 200_5 9 1

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Candelario (6). LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 9. 2B_W.Castro (3), Candelario (9). HR_W.Castro (3), off Wittgren. RBIs_Rivera (1), Hernandez (14), Ramirez (6), E.Rosario 2 (24), W.Castro 3 (13), Grossman (21), Mazara (9). SB_A.Rosario (4), Ramirez (1), Baddoo (5). CS_E.Rosario (1). SF_Grossman. S_Rivera 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (E.Rosario, Naylor, A.Rosario); Detroit 5 (Haase 2, Schoop, Reyes). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Detroit 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_E.Rosario, Hernandez, Candelario. GIDP_Rivera, Ramirez, A.Rosario.

DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, W.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hentges 5 5 3 3 3 7 88 6.20 Mejía, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Wittgren, H, 4 1 2 2 2 0 0 29 5.28 Shaw, H, 6 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 1.42 Clase, S, 8-9 1 1 0 0 2 1 21 0.83

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 6 7 3 3 1 3 86 3.12 Garcia, L, 0-1 2-3 1 3 0 2 0 24 5.06 Norris 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.62 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 17.36 Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 3-2. IBB_off Clase (Baddoo). HBP_Turnbull (Hernandez). WP_Hentges, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:31.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.