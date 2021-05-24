Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 11:10 pm
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 5 4 5
Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .223
A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .248
Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255
E.Rosario lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .219
Ramirez cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .263
Naylor rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Luplow rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .165
Miller 3b 4 2 1 0 0 2 .111
Bauers 1b 3 2 3 0 1 0 .212
Rivera c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .313
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 9 5 6 11
Grossman lf 2 0 0 1 2 1 .256
Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .217
Candelario 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .281
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207
1-Baddoo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Haase c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .278
Goodrum ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .231
Mazara rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .213
Reyes cf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .152
W.Castro 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .204
Cleveland 002 001 300_6 9 0
Detroit 021 000 200_5 9 1

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Candelario (6). LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 9. 2B_W.Castro (3), Candelario (9). HR_W.Castro (3), off Wittgren. RBIs_Rivera (1), Hernandez (14), Ramirez (6), E.Rosario 2 (24), W.Castro 3 (13), Grossman (21), Mazara (9). SB_A.Rosario (4), Ramirez (1), Baddoo (5). CS_E.Rosario (1). SF_Grossman. S_Rivera 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (E.Rosario, Naylor, A.Rosario); Detroit 5 (Haase 2, Schoop, Reyes). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Detroit 3 for 13.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_E.Rosario, Hernandez, Candelario. GIDP_Rivera, Ramirez, A.Rosario.

DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, W.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop; Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hentges 5 5 3 3 3 7 88 6.20
Mejía, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Wittgren, H, 4 1 2 2 2 0 0 29 5.28
Shaw, H, 6 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 1.42
Clase, S, 8-9 1 1 0 0 2 1 21 0.83
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 6 7 3 3 1 3 86 3.12
Garcia, L, 0-1 2-3 1 3 0 2 0 24 5.06
Norris 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.62
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 17.36
Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 3-2. IBB_off Clase (Baddoo). HBP_Turnbull (Hernandez). WP_Hentges, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:31.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Blinken takes an aerial tour of Ice Cap and Fjords