Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 6 9 5 Totals 34 5 9 5 Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 1 Grossman lf 2 0 0 1 A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 5 1 1 0 E.Rosario lf 4 0 2 2 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Ramirez cf 4 0 1 1 Baddoo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Naylor rf 4 0 0 0 Haase c 5 0 0 0 Luplow rf 0 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 2 0 Miller 3b 4 2 1 0 Mazara rf 3 0 1 1 Bauers 1b 3 2 3 0 Reyes cf 3 2 1 0 Rivera c 2 0 1 1 W.Castro 2b 4 1 2 3

Cleveland 002 001 300 — 6 Detroit 021 000 200 — 5

E_Candelario (6). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 3. LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 9. 2B_W.Castro (3), Candelario (9). HR_W.Castro (3). SB_A.Rosario (4), Ramirez (1), Baddoo (5). SF_Grossman (3). S_Rivera 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Hentges 5 5 3 3 3 7 Mejía W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wittgren H,4 1 2 2 2 0 0 Shaw H,6 1 1 0 0 1 2 Clase S,8-9 1 1 0 0 2 1

Detroit Turnbull 6 7 3 3 1 3 Garcia L,0-1 2-3 1 3 0 2 0 Norris 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Turnbull (Hernandez). WP_Hentges, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:31.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.