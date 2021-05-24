Trending:
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 6 9 5 Totals 34 5 9 5
Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 1 Grossman lf 2 0 0 1
A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0
Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 5 1 1 0
E.Rosario lf 4 0 2 2 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0
Ramirez cf 4 0 1 1 Baddoo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Naylor rf 4 0 0 0 Haase c 5 0 0 0
Luplow rf 0 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 2 0
Miller 3b 4 2 1 0 Mazara rf 3 0 1 1
Bauers 1b 3 2 3 0 Reyes cf 3 2 1 0
Rivera c 2 0 1 1 W.Castro 2b 4 1 2 3
Cleveland 002 001 300 6
Detroit 021 000 200 5

E_Candelario (6). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 3. LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 9. 2B_W.Castro (3), Candelario (9). HR_W.Castro (3). SB_A.Rosario (4), Ramirez (1), Baddoo (5). SF_Grossman (3). S_Rivera 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Hentges 5 5 3 3 3 7
Mejía W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren H,4 1 2 2 2 0 0
Shaw H,6 1 1 0 0 1 2
Clase S,8-9 1 1 0 0 2 1
Detroit
Turnbull 6 7 3 3 1 3
Garcia L,0-1 2-3 1 3 0 2 0
Norris 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Turnbull (Hernandez). WP_Hentges, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:31.

