Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Baddoo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Miller 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bauers 1b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rivera c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Cleveland
|002
|001
|300
|—
|6
|Detroit
|021
|000
|200
|—
|5
E_Candelario (6). DP_Cleveland 0, Detroit 3. LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 9. 2B_W.Castro (3), Candelario (9). HR_W.Castro (3). SB_A.Rosario (4), Ramirez (1), Baddoo (5). SF_Grossman (3). S_Rivera 2 (3).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hentges
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Mejía W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren H,4
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Shaw H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Clase S,8-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Garcia L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Norris
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Turnbull (Hernandez). WP_Hentges, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:31.
