Colorado 3, FC Dallas 0

|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Colorado
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Colorado, Rosenberry, 1 (Price), 13th minute; 2, Colorado, Tessmann, , 41st.
Second Half_3, Colorado, Barrios, 2 (Bassett), 71st.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Colin Shutler; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Bressan, FC Dallas, 39th; Jara, FC Dallas, 59th; Wilson, Colorado, 59th; Barrios, Colorado, 69th; Price, Colorado, 80th; Yarbrough, Colorado, 83rd.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Claudio Badea, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.
___
Lineups
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Jose Antonio Martinez (Ema Twumasi, 79th), Eddie Munjoma (John Nelson, 46th); Bryan Acosta, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Kalil ElMedkhar, 77th), Andres Ricaurte, Tanner Tessmann (Ricardo Pepi, 68th); Franco Jara, Freddy Vargas (Paxton Pomykal, 46th).
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson; Michael Barrios (Drew Moor, 74th), Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis (Andre Shinyashiki, 57th), Nicolas Mezquida (Nicolas Benezet, 74th), Diego Rubio (Oliver Larraz, 80th).
