Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCann 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Maybin rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fargas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Díaz c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lee rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomber p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tovar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mazeika ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|020
|100
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
E_Villar (3). DP_Colorado 1, New York 1. LOB_Colorado 5, New York 1. 3B_Hampson (4). HR_McMahon (12), El.Díaz (1), McCann (2), Drury (1). S_Gomber 2 (4).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber W,3-4
|8
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Estévez S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson L,1-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Barnes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Gomber pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP_Estévez.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:43. A_8,438 (41,922).
