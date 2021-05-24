Trending:
Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 10:18 pm
Colorado New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 3 5 3 Totals 30 2 4 2
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 0 1 0
Story ss 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 McCann 1b 4 1 1 1
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 3 0 0 0
Daza pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Nido c 3 0 0 0
McMahon 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b-1b 3 1 0 0 Maybin rf-cf 3 0 0 0
Hampson cf-2b 3 0 1 1 Fargas cf 1 0 0 0
El.Díaz c 2 1 1 1 Lee rf 1 0 0 0
Gomber p 1 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 1 1 1
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Peterson p 1 0 0 0
Tovar ph 1 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Mazeika ph 1 0 1 0
Colorado 020 100 000 3
New York 000 000 101 2

E_Villar (3). DP_Colorado 1, New York 1. LOB_Colorado 5, New York 1. 3B_Hampson (4). HR_McMahon (12), El.Díaz (1), McCann (2), Drury (1). S_Gomber 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gomber W,3-4 8 4 2 2 0 8
Estévez S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Peterson L,1-4 6 5 3 3 3 3
Barnes 2 0 0 0 2 0
Y.Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 2

Gomber pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Estévez.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:43. A_8,438 (41,922).

