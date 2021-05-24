Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|6
|5
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|1-Daza pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|McMahon 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Hampson cf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|El.Díaz c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.135
|Gomber p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|0
|10
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|McCann 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Maybin rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Fargas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Lee rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|b-Drury ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Peterson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Tovar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Mazeika ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Colorado
|020
|100
|000_3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|101_2
|4
|1
a-lined out for Peterson in the 6th. b-homered for Lee in the 9th. c-singled for Y.Díaz in the 9th.
1-ran for Cron in the 8th.
E_Villar (3). LOB_Colorado 5, New York 1. 3B_Hampson (4). HR_McMahon (12), off Peterson; El.Díaz (1), off Peterson; McCann (2), off Gomber; Drury (1), off Gomber. RBIs_McMahon (30), El.Díaz (4), Hampson (15), McCann (9), Drury (1). CS_Story (4), Hampson (2). S_Gomber 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Tapia); New York 1 (McCann). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; New York 0 for 1.
GIDP_Hampson, Lindor.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Cron); New York 1 (Peraza, Lindor, McCann).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 3-4
|8
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|103
|4.56
|Estévez, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.92
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, L, 1-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|89
|4.91
|Barnes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|26
|6.59
|Y.Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 1-0. WP_Estévez.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:43. A_8,438 (41,922).
