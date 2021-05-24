Trending:
Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 10:16 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 5 3 6 5
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .289
1-Daza pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .311
McMahon 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .258
Fuentes 3b-1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263
Hampson cf-2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .239
El.Díaz c 2 1 1 1 2 1 .135
Gomber p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 0 10
Villar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .189
McCann 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .202
Do.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Maybin rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Fargas cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Lee rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
b-Drury ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Peterson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Tovar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Mazeika ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Colorado 020 100 000_3 5 0
New York 000 000 101_2 4 1

a-lined out for Peterson in the 6th. b-homered for Lee in the 9th. c-singled for Y.Díaz in the 9th.

1-ran for Cron in the 8th.

E_Villar (3). LOB_Colorado 5, New York 1. 3B_Hampson (4). HR_McMahon (12), off Peterson; El.Díaz (1), off Peterson; McCann (2), off Gomber; Drury (1), off Gomber. RBIs_McMahon (30), El.Díaz (4), Hampson (15), McCann (9), Drury (1). CS_Story (4), Hampson (2). S_Gomber 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Tapia); New York 1 (McCann). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; New York 0 for 1.

GIDP_Hampson, Lindor.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Cron); New York 1 (Peraza, Lindor, McCann).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, W, 3-4 8 4 2 2 0 8 103 4.56
Estévez, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.92
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson, L, 1-4 6 5 3 3 3 3 89 4.91
Barnes 2 0 0 0 2 0 26 6.59
Y.Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 1-0. WP_Estévez.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:43. A_8,438 (41,922).

