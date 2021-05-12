Trending:
Colorado 3, San Diego 2

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 1 Totals 30 3 8 3
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0
Cronenworth 1b 4 0 1 0 Joe 1b 2 0 1 0
Machado 3b 2 0 0 0 Trejo 2b 1 0 1 0
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0
Nola c 4 1 2 0 Blackmon rf 3 1 1 0
Marcano 2b 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b-3b 3 0 1 0
Kim ss 3 0 1 0 Daza cf 3 1 2 0
Kivlehan rf 2 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0
O’Grady ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0
Snell p 1 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Andreoli ph 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b-1b 4 1 2 3
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 0 0 0
A.Adams p 0 0 0 0 Gomber p 1 0 0 0
Caratini ph 1 0 1 1 Hampson cf 1 0 0 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 010 000 10 2
Colorado 020 000 01 3

E_Blackmon (1), Joe 2 (2). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 9. 2B_Kim (2), O’Grady (1), Daza (3). HR_Fuentes (3). SB_Machado (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell 4 5 2 2 3 7
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1
A.Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez L,0-1 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 1
Colorado
Gomber 5 1-3 4 1 0 1 6
Bard BS,3-6 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Almonte W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Snell, Bard.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:55. A_11,968 (50,445).

