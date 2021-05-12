Colorado 3, San Diego 2

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 1 Totals 30 3 8 3 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 1 0 Joe 1b 2 0 1 0 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0 Trejo 2b 1 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Nola c 4 1 2 0 Blackmon rf 3 1 1 0 Marcano 2b 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 Kim ss 3 0 1 0 Daza cf 3 1 2 0 Kivlehan rf 2 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Snell p 1 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Andreoli ph 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b-1b 4 1 2 3 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 A.Adams p 0 0 0 0 Gomber p 1 0 0 0 Caratini ph 1 0 1 1 Hampson cf 1 0 0 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0

San Diego 010 000 10 — 2 Colorado 020 000 01 — 3

E_Blackmon (1), Joe 2 (2). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 9. 2B_Kim (2), O’Grady (1), Daza (3). HR_Fuentes (3). SB_Machado (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Snell 4 5 2 2 3 7 Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1 A.Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ramirez L,0-1 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 1

Colorado Gomber 5 1-3 4 1 0 1 6 Bard BS,3-6 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 Almonte W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Snell, Bard.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:55. A_11,968 (50,445).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.