Colorado 3, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joe 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marcano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Daza cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kivlehan rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Snell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andreoli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomber p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hampson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|010
|000
|10
|—
|2
|Colorado
|020
|000
|01
|—
|3
E_Blackmon (1), Joe 2 (2). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 9. 2B_Kim (2), O’Grady (1), Daza (3). HR_Fuentes (3). SB_Machado (6).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Bard BS,3-6
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Almonte W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Snell, Bard.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:55. A_11,968 (50,445).
