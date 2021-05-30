On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 30 3 5 3
Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 2
Daza cf 4 1 2 0 Newman ss 4 0 1 0
McMahon 2b 3 1 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 2 3 2 Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0
Adams 1b 4 0 1 1 Polanco rf 3 1 1 0
Rodgers ss 4 0 0 0 Craig 1b 4 1 1 0
Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 E.González 3b 3 0 0 0
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 Tom lf 3 1 1 1
Joe ph 1 0 0 0 De Jong p 1 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0
Cron ph 0 0 0 1 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Tucker ss 1 0 0 0
Colorado 000 100 012 4
Pittsburgh 001 200 000 3

DP_Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Colorado 12, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (10), Frazier (16). 3B_Blackmon (1). S_De Jong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland 4 5 3 3 4 1
Sheffield 2 0 0 0 0 0
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bard W,3-3 2 0 0 0 1 3
Pittsburgh
De Jong 5 3 1 1 2 5
Howard H,9 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Holmes H,2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Shreve H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Crick H,4 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Rodríguez L,3-1 BS,6-7 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1

De Jong pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Holmes pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Crick (Rodgers). WP_Howard, Crick, Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:36. A_7,917 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

