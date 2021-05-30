Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Colorado
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Craig 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.González 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tom lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Jong p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tucker ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|100
|012
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
DP_Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Colorado 12, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (10), Frazier (16). 3B_Blackmon (1). S_De Jong (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Sheffield
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard W,3-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Jong
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Howard H,9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Holmes H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shreve H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Rodríguez L,3-1 BS,6-7
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
De Jong pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Holmes pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Crick (Rodgers). WP_Howard, Crick, Rodríguez.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:36. A_7,917 (38,747).
