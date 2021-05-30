On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 5:01 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 8 12
Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Daza cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .316
McMahon 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .259
Blackmon rf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .250
Fuentes 3b 3 0 0 0 2 3 .242
Adams 1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .167
Rodgers ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .162
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Joe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Cron ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .274
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 3 5 5
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .333
Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .287
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Polanco rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .221
Craig 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
E.González 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .213
Tom lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .217
De Jong p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tucker ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Colorado 000 100 012_4 7 0
Pittsburgh 001 200 000_3 5 0

a-lined out for Freeland in the 5th. b-grounded out for Sheffield in the 7th. c-struck out for Shreve in the 7th. d-walked for Estévez in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 12, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (10), Frazier (16). 3B_Blackmon (1). RBIs_Blackmon 2 (25), Cron (18), Adams (1), Frazier 2 (18), Tom (9). S_De Jong.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Rodgers 2, McMahon, Tapia); Pittsburgh 3 (Stallings, Newman). RISP_Colorado 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Newman, Frazier. GIDP_Craig.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, McMahon, Adams).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 4 5 3 3 4 1 84 4.50
Sheffield 2 0 0 0 0 0 22 2.45
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70
Bard, W, 3-3 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 4.50
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
De Jong 5 3 1 1 2 5 82 1.80
Howard, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 19 2.95
Holmes, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 2.96
Shreve, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.57
Crick, H, 4 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 22 1.93
Rodríguez, L, 3-1, BS, 6-7 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 35 1.61

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 1-0, Holmes 3-0, Shreve 2-0, Rodríguez 3-0. IBB_off De Jong (Adams). HBP_Crick (Rodgers). WP_Howard, Crick, Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:36. A_7,917 (38,747).

