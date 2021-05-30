Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|8
|12
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Blackmon rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Fuentes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.242
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.167
|Rodgers ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Cron ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|5
|5
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Craig 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|E.González 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Tom lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|De Jong p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tucker ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Colorado
|000
|100
|012_4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|200
|000_3
|5
|0
a-lined out for Freeland in the 5th. b-grounded out for Sheffield in the 7th. c-struck out for Shreve in the 7th. d-walked for Estévez in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 12, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Blackmon 2 (10), Frazier (16). 3B_Blackmon (1). RBIs_Blackmon 2 (25), Cron (18), Adams (1), Frazier 2 (18), Tom (9). S_De Jong.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Rodgers 2, McMahon, Tapia); Pittsburgh 3 (Stallings, Newman). RISP_Colorado 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Newman, Frazier. GIDP_Craig.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, McMahon, Adams).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|84
|4.50
|Sheffield
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.45
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.70
|Bard, W, 3-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|4.50
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De Jong
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|82
|1.80
|Howard, H, 9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|19
|2.95
|Holmes, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.96
|Shreve, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.57
|Crick, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|22
|1.93
|Rodríguez, L, 3-1, BS, 6-7
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|35
|1.61
Inherited runners-scored_Howard 1-0, Holmes 3-0, Shreve 2-0, Rodríguez 3-0. IBB_off De Jong (Adams). HBP_Crick (Rodgers). WP_Howard, Crick, Rodríguez.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:36. A_7,917 (38,747).
