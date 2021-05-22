Colorado 7, Arizona 6

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|4
|7
|
|P.Smith 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rojas rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Reddick cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Vogt c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|c-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.378
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.159
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.118
|b-An.Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|0
|5
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Arizona
|000
|003
|300_6
|12
|1
|Colorado
|001
|204
|00x_7
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Kinley in the 6th. b-flied out for Bumgarner in the 7th. c-struck out for Ahmed in the 9th.
1-ran for Peralta in the 9th.
E_Escobar (8), Cron (5). LOB_Arizona 10, Colorado 4. 2B_Ahmed (7), Reddick (2), Rojas (9), Vogt (4), Peralta (9), Fuentes 2 (7), Story (12), Cron (6). HR_Escobar (12), off Almonte; Blackmon (3), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Reddick (1), Vogt (12), VanMeter (7), Escobar 3 (35), Tapia (25), Rodgers 2 (2), Blackmon 2 (23), Hampson (14). SB_Hampson (9). CS_Tapia (3). SF_VanMeter. S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Bumgarner, VanMeter, An.Young, Marte); Colorado 2 (Daza, Díaz). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; Colorado 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Hampson. LIDP_Reddick. GIDP_Rojas.
DP_Colorado 2 (Fuentes, Rodgers, Cron; Cron).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 4-4
|6
|
|8
|7
|5
|0
|2
|99
|4.53
|Clarke
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.76
|Soria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.70
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|1
|3
|89
|5.01
|Kinley, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.21
|Almonte
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|11
|12.86
|Givens, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|3.86
|Estévez, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.18
|Bard, S, 5-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.29
Almonte pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, Givens 1-0, Estévez 3-0. HBP_Senzatela (Ahmed), Bumgarner (Rodgers). WP_Bumgarner.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:19. A_20,183 (50,445).
