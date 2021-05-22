Colorado 7, Arizona 6

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 12 6 4 7 P.Smith 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Rojas rf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .288 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .235 Peralta lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .274 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Reddick cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .154 Vogt c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .194 Ahmed ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .189 c-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .378 VanMeter 2b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .159 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .118 b-An.Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 10 6 0 5 Tapia lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .283 Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .257 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .246 Cron 1b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .306 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fuentes 3b-1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .262 Rodgers 2b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .286 Hampson cf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .232 Díaz c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .125 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Daza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McMahon 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257

Arizona 000 003 300_6 12 1 Colorado 001 204 00x_7 10 1

a-grounded out for Kinley in the 6th. b-flied out for Bumgarner in the 7th. c-struck out for Ahmed in the 9th.

1-ran for Peralta in the 9th.

E_Escobar (8), Cron (5). LOB_Arizona 10, Colorado 4. 2B_Ahmed (7), Reddick (2), Rojas (9), Vogt (4), Peralta (9), Fuentes 2 (7), Story (12), Cron (6). HR_Escobar (12), off Almonte; Blackmon (3), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Reddick (1), Vogt (12), VanMeter (7), Escobar 3 (35), Tapia (25), Rodgers 2 (2), Blackmon 2 (23), Hampson (14). SB_Hampson (9). CS_Tapia (3). SF_VanMeter. S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Bumgarner, VanMeter, An.Young, Marte); Colorado 2 (Daza, Díaz). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; Colorado 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hampson. LIDP_Reddick. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Colorado 2 (Fuentes, Rodgers, Cron; Cron).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 4-4 6 8 7 5 0 2 99 4.53 Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.76 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.70

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 5 7 3 2 1 3 89 5.01 Kinley, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.21 Almonte 0 3 3 3 1 0 11 12.86 Givens, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 18 3.86 Estévez, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.18 Bard, S, 5-8 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 5.29

Almonte pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, Givens 1-0, Estévez 3-0. HBP_Senzatela (Ahmed), Bumgarner (Rodgers). WP_Bumgarner.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:19. A_20,183 (50,445).

