Colorado hosts Cincinnati following Gonzalez’s strong showing

Cincinnati Reds (17-18, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-24, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (4-2, 2.00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (1-4, 5.49 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -111, Reds -104; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chi Chi Gonzalez. Gonzalez pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with two strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Rockies are 12-10 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .301.

The Reds have gone 7-11 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .371.

The Rockies won the last meeting 13-8. Chi Chi Gonzalez earned his second victory and Josh Fuentes went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Luis Castillo took his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 17 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with nine home runs and has 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 6.08 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

