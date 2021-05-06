Trending:
Colorado Rapids host Minnesota United FC in conference action

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:05 am
Minnesota United FC (0-3-0) vs. Colorado Rapids (1-1-1)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -112, Minnesota United FC +253, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids take on Minnesota United FC in Western Conference play.

The Rapids put together an 8-6-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-1-3 in home matches. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

Minnesota United FC compiled a 9-5-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Steven Beitashour (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Nabi Kibunguchy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

