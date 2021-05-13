Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado Rapids host the Houston Dynamo in conference play

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Houston Dynamo (2-1-2) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-1-1)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -117, Houston +266, Draw +296; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo visit the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference action.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall and 3-1-3 at home in the 2020 season. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago and recorded 24 assists.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Steven Beitashour (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony