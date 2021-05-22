Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

|Columbus
|0
|2
|—
|2
|New York City FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, New York City FC, Tajouri, 1 (Castellanos), 18th minute.
Second Half_2, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 2, 82nd; 3, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 3, 90th+5.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Cody Mizell.
Yellow Cards_Santos, Columbus, 25th; Artur, Columbus, 46th; Diaz, Columbus, 89th; Chanot, New York City FC, 89th; Ibeagha, New York City FC, 90th+4.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Cory Richardson, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_John Griggs.
A_3,154.
___
Lineups
Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful (Alexandru Matan, 82nd), Waylon Francis (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 57th), Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams; Artur (Liam Fraser, 57th), Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes.
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 87th); Nicolas Acevedo, Jesus Medina, Keaton Parks (Tony Rocha, 87th), James Sands; Valentin Castellanos, Andres Jasson (Chris Gloster, 86th), Ismael Tajouri (Maxi Moralez, 68th).
