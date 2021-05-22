On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 9:48 pm
< a min read
      
Columbus 0 2 2
New York City FC 1 0 1

First Half_1, New York City FC, Tajouri, 1 (Castellanos), 18th minute.

Second Half_2, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 2, 82nd; 3, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 3, 90th+5.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Cody Mizell.

Yellow Cards_Santos, Columbus, 25th; Artur, Columbus, 46th; Diaz, Columbus, 89th; Chanot, New York City FC, 89th; Ibeagha, New York City FC, 90th+4.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Cory Richardson, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_John Griggs.

A_3,154.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful (Alexandru Matan, 82nd), Waylon Francis (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 57th), Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams; Artur (Liam Fraser, 57th), Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 87th); Nicolas Acevedo, Jesus Medina, Keaton Parks (Tony Rocha, 87th), James Sands; Valentin Castellanos, Andres Jasson (Chris Gloster, 86th), Ismael Tajouri (Maxi Moralez, 68th).

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds