DC United (1-2-0) vs. Columbus Crew SC (0-0-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -175, DC United +464, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host DC United in conference action.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall a season ago while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals last season, averaging two per game.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

