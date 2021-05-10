Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Columbus Crew visit Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Columbus Crew SC (1-0-2) vs. Toronto FC (0-2-1)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +136, Columbus +183, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC plays the Columbus Crew in a conference matchup.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 7-2-3 in home games. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard