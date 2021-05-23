Connecticut 72, Las Vegas 65

CONNECTICUT (72)
B.Jones 8-16 3-3 19, Bonner 7-15 5-5 22, J.Jones 7-16 2-2 19, Hiedeman 2-12 0-0 5, J.Thomas 3-14 1-2 7, Mompremier 0-3 0-0 0, Carrington 0-2 0-0 0, Charles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-80 11-12 72.
LAS VEGAS (65)
Wilson 4-13 6-6 14, Young 2-9 0-0 4, Cambage 3-3 4-6 10, Gray 6-10 0-0 13, Williams 3-8 0-0 9, Hamby 3-8 6-9 12, Park 0-2 0-0 0, Slocum 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-54 16-21 65.
|Connecticut
|18
|9
|23
|22
|—
|72
|Las Vegas
|8
|25
|10
|22
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-26 (Bonner 3-5, J.Jones 3-8, Hiedeman 1-6, Charles 0-2, J.Thomas 0-4), Las Vegas 5-16 (Williams 3-6, Gray 1-4, Hamby 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 44 (J.Jones 11), Las Vegas 26 (Cambage, Wilson 7). Assists_Connecticut 16 (J.Thomas 5), Las Vegas 16 (Gray 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 17, Las Vegas 15. A_1,954 (12,000)
