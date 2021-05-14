Trending:
Connecticut 78, Atlanta 67

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 10:22 pm
CONNECTICUT (78)

B.Jones 3-10 2-2 8, Bonner 6-12 5-6 21, J.Jones 10-15 4-7 26, Hiedeman 2-6 3-5 9, January 2-8 0-0 6, Carrington 0-1 0-0 0, Charles 0-3 0-0 0, Mompremier 2-3 0-2 4, S.Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 14-22 78.

ATLANTA (67)

Carter 4-12 2-2 10, Hawkins 5-12 1-1 11, E.Williams 3-4 0-0 6, C.Williams 5-14 2-2 14, Sims 5-10 3-4 14, Billings 1-4 6-6 8, Stricklen 0-3 0-0 0, Bradford 0-1 3-4 3, McDonald 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 23-64 18-21 67.

Connecticut 22 21 19 16 78
Atlanta 17 16 16 18 67

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 10-23 (Bonner 4-7, J.Jones 2-4, Hiedeman 2-6, January 2-6), Atlanta 3-18 (C.Williams 2-4, Sims 1-2, Carter 0-2, McDonald 0-2, Stricklen 0-3, Hawkins 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 42 (Hiedeman, J.Jones 8), Atlanta 26 (Billings, Bradford 5). Assists_Connecticut 20 (Bonner 5), Atlanta 14 (C.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Connecticut 21, Atlanta 17. A_561 (3,500)

