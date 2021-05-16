Trending:
Connecticut 86, Phoenix 78

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 9:12 pm
PHOENIX (78)

Nurse 2-8 1-2 6, Turner 4-5 0-0 8, Griner 5-12 6-6 16, Diggins-Smith 5-10 6-8 18, Taurasi 5-12 6-6 19, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 3-7 1-2 8, Peddy 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-57 20-24 78.

CONNECTICUT (86)

B.Jones 4-11 1-2 9, Bonner 7-18 10-12 27, J.Jones 5-13 3-3 14, Hiedeman 6-12 2-3 17, January 4-7 6-7 15, A.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 0-2 0-0 0, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Mompremier 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-66 22-27 86.

Phoenix 21 12 19 26 78
Connecticut 17 20 22 27 86

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-25 (Taurasi 3-9, Diggins-Smith 2-6, Nurse 1-3, Walker 1-5), Connecticut 8-17 (Bonner 3-5, Hiedeman 3-5, J.Jones 1-3). Fouled Out_Phoenix 1 (Griner), Connecticut 1 (Hiedeman). Rebounds_Phoenix 27 (Turner 8), Connecticut 34 (J.Jones 13). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Taurasi 5), Connecticut 15 (January 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 24, Connecticut 21. A_2,042 (9,323)

