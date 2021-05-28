Trending:
Connecticut 86, Washington 81

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 9:18 pm
WASHINGTON (81)

Atkins 7-16 3-3 20, Hines-Allen 3-14 5-6 11, T.Charles 11-22 6-7 29, Cloud 1-6 0-0 2, Wiese 4-6 0-0 12, McCall 0-2 0-0 0, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, Leslie 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 2-2 7, Zellous 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 16-18 81.

CONNECTICUT (86)

B.Jones 5-8 2-3 12, Bonner 5-12 6-7 17, J.Jones 7-13 2-4 20, J.Thomas 6-9 3-4 19, January 1-4 1-2 3, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 4-6 1-4 10, Hiedeman 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 29-58 17-26 86.

Washington 24 23 16 18 81
Connecticut 20 24 18 24 86

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-30 (Wiese 4-6, Atkins 3-10, Mitchell 1-2, T.Charles 1-4, Cloud 0-3, Hines-Allen 0-4), Connecticut 11-25 (J.Thomas 4-5, J.Jones 4-7, Carrington 1-2, Bonner 1-4, Hiedeman 1-5, January 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 33 (Hines-Allen 10), Connecticut 32 (J.Jones 12). Assists_Washington 14 (Cloud, Hines-Allen, T.Charles 3), Connecticut 17 (J.Jones 5). Total Fouls_Washington 23, Connecticut 24. A_2,102 (9,323)

