Connecticut 88, Indiana 67

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 8:58 pm
INDIANA (67)

Lavender 1-2 1-2 3, Vivians 0-6 6-6 6, McCowan 3-10 2-2 8, K.Mitchell 4-8 0-0 9, Robinson 5-8 0-0 12, Breland 1-8 0-0 2, Hatar 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 2-4 2-2 6, Gondrezick 2-7 0-0 5, T.Mitchell 3-7 4-4 10. Totals 24-66 15-16 67.

CONNECTICUT (88)

B.Jones 8-11 0-1 16, Bonner 5-9 1-1 13, J.Jones 7-8 0-0 17, J.Thomas 3-5 1-1 8, January 0-4 0-0 0, Carrington 1-2 2-2 4, Charles 1-4 0-0 3, Mompremier 2-3 0-0 4, S.Jones 2-6 0-0 4, Hiedeman 8-15 0-2 19. Totals 37-67 4-7 88.

Indiana 20 13 17 17 67
Connecticut 26 24 17 21 88

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-15 (Robinson 2-3, K.Mitchell 1-2, Gondrezick 1-4, Vivians 0-5), Connecticut 10-21 (J.Jones 3-3, Hiedeman 3-8, Bonner 2-3, Charles 1-2, J.Thomas 1-2, January 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 31 (McCowan 6), Connecticut 38 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Indiana 14 (Robinson 3), Connecticut 29 (Hiedeman 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 13, Connecticut 19. A_2,084 (9,323)

