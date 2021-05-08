On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Crew beat DC United 3-1 with 2 own goals in 2nd half

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 4:04 pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored in the first half and the Columbus Crew got its first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.

Zelarayán’s curling 25-yard free kick in the 20th minute was the first goal of the season for the Crew (1-0-2), who had a pair of scoreless draws in their first two games.

Columbus pressure led DC United (1-3-0) to score two own goals in the second half. Pedro Santos’ left-footed blast was blocked by D.C. goalkeeper Chris Seitz at teammate Frédéric Brillant, whose chest deflection went into the net for a Columbus goal in the 63rd minute.

Former Crew forward Ola Kamara brought D.C. back within one with a left-footed shot in the 81st minute, but Columbus quickly got its lead back to two when Tony Alfaro’s own goal capped the scoring in the 83rd.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

