Cubs place OF Heyward on IL with left hamstring strain

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 3:26 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.

Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games.

“Hamstrings are always iffy, but seems to be on the milder side,” manager David Ross said.

Chicago also recalled outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa before its series finale against the Nationals. The 30-year-old Martini is beginning his second stint with the team this season.

Martini started in right field against Washington. First baseman Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup after he left Tuesday’s 6-3 victory over the Nationals because of tightness in his lower back.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

