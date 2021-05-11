On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cubs place OF Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 3:07 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa.

Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games in his first season with Chicago. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February.

Wieck is beginning his second stint with Chicago this season. The left-hander worked a scoreless inning at Milwaukee on April 12.

