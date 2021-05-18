Trending:
Cubs’ Rizzo exits game because of tightness in lower back

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 10:17 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo exited Chicago’s game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night because of tightness in his lower back.

Rizzo grounded out to end a two-run third against Patrick Corbin and did some stretches at first base prior to the fourth inning. Manager David Ross and a trainer went out to check on him.

Rizzo remained in the game. But he couldn’t handle Kyle Schwarber’s grounder leading off the inning, resulting in a error.

He was replaced as a precaution in the fifth, with Kris Bryant moving from right field to first base. Jason Heyward went in to play right and took Rizzo’s spot in the order.

___

