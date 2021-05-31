Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cueto scheduled to start for San Francisco against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (24-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-20, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-5, 6.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will square off on Monday.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Giants are 14-7 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .413, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a .613 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Angels are 11-15 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 66 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 15, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is batting .222.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 40 RBIs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Kevin Gausman: (hip), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

        Read more: Sports News

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor