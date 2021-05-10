Dajome leads Vancouver against Minnesota United FC following 2-goal outing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-1-1) vs. Minnesota United FC (0-4-0)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -192, Vancouver +493, Draw +338; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Dajome leads Vancouver into a matchup with Minnesota United FC fresh off of a two-goal performance against Montreal.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall a season ago while going 3-9-0 on the road. Vancouver averaged 1.2 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Nabi Kibunguchy (injured).

Vancouver: Leonard Owusu (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Ali Adnan, Michael Baldisimo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.