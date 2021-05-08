Dájome’s brace lifts Whitecaps over Montreal 2-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Dájome scored two goals in the second half on Saturday, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Montreal 2-0.

Dájome drew the penalty in the 55th minute after running behind Lucas Cavallini’s pass and getting taken down by Montreal’s Kamal Miller in the top left corner of the 18-yard box. Two minutes later Dájome converted from the spot into the bottom right corner.

The Whitecaps (2-1-1) took a 2-0 lead in the 71st minute on Dájome’s header of Déiber Caicedo’s corner.

Maxime Crépeau earned his second clean sheet of the season with four saves, including a diving effort to stop Bjørn Johnsen’s close-range shot in the 29th minute.

Lassi Lappalainen put one in the net for Montreal (1-1-2) in the 89th minute but a VAR review determined that Erik Hurtado had commited a hand ball during the buildup.

It was the first time the Canadian rivals played each other outside of Vancouver or Montreal. The Whitecaps are playing their 2021 home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June.

