DC United takes on Orlando City SC in conference play

Orlando City SC (1-0-3) vs. DC United (2-3-0)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +204, Orlando City SC +123, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United faces Orlando City SC in a conference matchup.

DC United put together a 5-12-6 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-4 in home matches. DC United scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 41.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall and 3-3-5 on the road a season ago. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 2.1 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Griffin Yow (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured), Kevin Paredes (injured), Jacob Greene (injured).

Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), David Loera (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.