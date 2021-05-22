On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Defending champ Finland beats US 2-1 in world championship

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 5:36 pm
1 min read
      

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Jussi Olkinuora made 29 saves, Iiro Pakarinen and Atte Ohtamaa scored and defending champion Finland beat the United States 2-1 on Saturday in their opening game in the world hockey championship.

“It’s a good start to the tournament, but we can improve a lot of things,” Pakarinen said.

Jason Robertson scored for the Americans, and Cal Petersen stopped 27 shots.

“This was a great test for us, to see where we match up against the reigning world champs,” Petersen said. “I think it was great for us to start off against one of the best, see where we match up, see the things we need to do better, and then continue to carry positive momentum forward.”

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

The U.S. will face Canada — a 2-0 loser to host Latvia on Friday — on Sunday.

In the other Group B game Saturday, 19-year-old Lukas Reichel had a goal and an assist and Germany beat Norway 5-1 to improve to 2-0.

In Group A, Nicklas Jensen had a hat trick and Denmark beat Sweden for the first time in the event, winning 4-3.

Timo Meier and Gregory Hofmann each scored twice to help Switzerland beat the Czech Republic 5-2, Anton Burdasov scored twice in Russia’s 7-1 victory over Britain, and Roman Starchenko had the shootout winner in Kazakhstan’s 3-2 victory over Latvia.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds