Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 2 11 1 2 12 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .264 Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .272 Judge rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .310 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Torres ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Odor 2b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .198 Frazier lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .175 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186 a-Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .202 b-Andújar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241 1-Wade pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 3 7 Grossman lf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .253 H.Castro ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .330 Candelario 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .286 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 2-Baddoo pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Haase dh 4 1 0 0 0 1 .227 Goodrum cf-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 c-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .155

New York 000 010 000 1_2 11 0 Detroit 001 000 000 2_3 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Higashioka in the 9th. b-singled for Gardner in the 9th. c-grounded out for Rogers in the 10th.

1-ran for Andújar in the 9th. 2-ran for Schoop in the 9th.

LOB_New York 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Judge (6), Candelario (11). HR_Odor (5), off Mize; Grossman (6), off Wilson. RBIs_Odor (13), Candelario (17), Grossman 2 (24). SB_Goodrum (8), Grossman (8).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Torres, Stanton, Frazier 2, Judge); Detroit 4 (Schoop, H.Castro, Mazara, Cabrera). RISP_New York 0 for 10; Detroit 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Torres, Rogers, Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Odor, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 6 6 1 1 1 5 103 1.78 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.50 Green 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.08 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.45 Wilson, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 1 0 0 13 6.08

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize 5 5 1 1 0 7 97 3.28 Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.79 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.29 Fulmer 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.48 Soto 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.15 Garcia, W, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 2 16 4.50

WP_Cole, Soto(2). PB_Higashioka (2), Rogers (2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:34. A_8,000 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.