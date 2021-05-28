Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|2
|11
|1
|2
|12
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.272
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Frazier lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|a-Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|b-Andújar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|1-Wade pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.253
|H.Castro ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|2-Baddoo pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Haase dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Goodrum cf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|1_2
|11
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000
|2_3
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Higashioka in the 9th. b-singled for Gardner in the 9th. c-grounded out for Rogers in the 10th.
1-ran for Andújar in the 9th. 2-ran for Schoop in the 9th.
LOB_New York 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Judge (6), Candelario (11). HR_Odor (5), off Mize; Grossman (6), off Wilson. RBIs_Odor (13), Candelario (17), Grossman 2 (24). SB_Goodrum (8), Grossman (8).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Torres, Stanton, Frazier 2, Judge); Detroit 4 (Schoop, H.Castro, Mazara, Cabrera). RISP_New York 0 for 10; Detroit 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Torres, Rogers, Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Odor, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|103
|1.78
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.08
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.45
|Wilson, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|13
|6.08
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|97
|3.28
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.79
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.29
|Fulmer
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.48
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.15
|Garcia, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
WP_Cole, Soto(2). PB_Higashioka (2), Rogers (2).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:34. A_8,000 (41,083).
Comments