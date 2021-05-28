On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 11:01 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 2 11 1 2 12
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .264
Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .272
Judge rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .310
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Torres ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Odor 2b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .198
Frazier lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .175
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
a-Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .202
b-Andújar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241
1-Wade pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 3 7
Grossman lf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .253
H.Castro ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .330
Candelario 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .286
Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222
2-Baddoo pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Haase dh 4 1 0 0 0 1 .227
Goodrum cf-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
c-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .155
New York 000 010 000 1_2 11 0
Detroit 001 000 000 2_3 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Higashioka in the 9th. b-singled for Gardner in the 9th. c-grounded out for Rogers in the 10th.

1-ran for Andújar in the 9th. 2-ran for Schoop in the 9th.

LOB_New York 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Judge (6), Candelario (11). HR_Odor (5), off Mize; Grossman (6), off Wilson. RBIs_Odor (13), Candelario (17), Grossman 2 (24). SB_Goodrum (8), Grossman (8).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Torres, Stanton, Frazier 2, Judge); Detroit 4 (Schoop, H.Castro, Mazara, Cabrera). RISP_New York 0 for 10; Detroit 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Torres, Rogers, Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Odor, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 6 1 1 1 5 103 1.78
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.50
Green 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.08
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.45
Wilson, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 1 0 0 13 6.08
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize 5 5 1 1 0 7 97 3.28
Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.79
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.29
Fulmer 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.48
Soto 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.15
Garcia, W, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 2 16 4.50

WP_Cole, Soto(2). PB_Higashioka (2), Rogers (2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:34. A_8,000 (41,083).

