Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|2
|11
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Baddoo pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum cf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|1
|—
|2
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000
|2
|—
|3
DP_New York 1, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Judge (6), Candelario (11). HR_Odor (5), Grossman (6). SB_Goodrum (8), Grossman (8).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wilson L,1-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
WP_Cole, Soto(2).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:34. A_8,000 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments