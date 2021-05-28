On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 11:02 pm
< a min read
      
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 2 11 1 Totals 34 3 7 3
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 Grossman lf 4 2 2 2
Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 H.Castro ss-2b 4 0 1 0
Judge rf 5 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 3 1
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0
Torres ss 5 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 5 1 4 1 Baddoo pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Frazier lf 5 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Haase dh 4 1 0 0
Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Goodrum cf-ss 4 0 1 0
Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 Rogers c 3 0 0 0
Andújar ph 1 0 1 0 Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
Wade pr-cf 0 0 0 0
New York 000 010 000 1 2
Detroit 001 000 000 2 3

DP_New York 1, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Judge (6), Candelario (11). HR_Odor (5), Grossman (6). SB_Goodrum (8), Grossman (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole 6 6 1 1 1 5
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0
Green 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wilson L,1-1 BS,0-1 2-3 1 2 1 0 0
Detroit
Mize 5 5 1 1 0 7
Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fulmer 1 2 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 1 0 0 1 2
Garcia W,1-1 1 1 1 0 0 2

WP_Cole, Soto(2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:34. A_8,000 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
5|28 Visualizing Excel Data with SmartArt...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor