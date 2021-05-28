Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 2 11 1 Totals 34 3 7 3 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 0 Grossman lf 4 2 2 2 Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 H.Castro ss-2b 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 5 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 3 1 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 5 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 5 1 4 1 Baddoo pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Frazier lf 5 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Haase dh 4 1 0 0 Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Goodrum cf-ss 4 0 1 0 Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 Rogers c 3 0 0 0 Andújar ph 1 0 1 0 Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Wade pr-cf 0 0 0 0

New York 000 010 000 1 — 2 Detroit 001 000 000 2 — 3

DP_New York 1, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 12, Detroit 6. 2B_Judge (6), Candelario (11). HR_Odor (5), Grossman (6). SB_Goodrum (8), Grossman (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole 6 6 1 1 1 5 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 Green 1 0 0 0 1 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 Wilson L,1-1 BS,0-1 2-3 1 2 1 0 0

Detroit Mize 5 5 1 1 0 7 Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 1 0 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 0 Fulmer 1 2 0 0 0 1 Soto 1 1 0 0 1 2 Garcia W,1-1 1 1 1 0 0 2

WP_Cole, Soto(2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:34. A_8,000 (41,083).

