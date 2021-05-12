Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 3 2 3 6 Merrifield 2b 2 1 0 0 0 2 .261 C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .258 Perez c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .275 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .195 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .268 O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 a-Alberto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .145 Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 8 4 3 11 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Schoop dh 4 1 3 0 0 1 .208 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .290 Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .160 Goodrum ss 2 1 0 0 2 2 .240 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .165 Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200

Kansas City 200 000 000_2 3 0 Detroit 011 020 00x_4 8 0

a-struck out for O’Hearn in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Perez (9), Candelario (6). 3B_Grossman (2). RBIs_Perez (19), Benintendi (11), Jones (8), Cabrera 2 (8), Candelario (13). SB_Goodrum (6). SF_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (O’Hearn, Benintendi); Detroit 5 (Rogers, Mazara 2, Cabrera, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Soler, W.Castro, Candelario. GIDP_Soler, Candelario.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); Detroit 1 (Candelario, W.Castro, Cabrera).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, L, 4-3 6 7 4 4 2 8 100 1.94 Junis 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.14 Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.70

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize, W, 2-3 6 3 2 2 2 4 96 4.19 Norris, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.75 Fulmer, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.81 Soto, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.87

HBP_Mize (Merrifield), Fulmer (Merrifield). WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:42. A_7,133 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.