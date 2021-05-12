Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|3
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|3
|11
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Schoop dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.160
|Goodrum ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.240
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.165
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000_2
|3
|0
|Detroit
|011
|020
|00x_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for O’Hearn in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Perez (9), Candelario (6). 3B_Grossman (2). RBIs_Perez (19), Benintendi (11), Jones (8), Cabrera 2 (8), Candelario (13). SB_Goodrum (6). SF_Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (O’Hearn, Benintendi); Detroit 5 (Rogers, Mazara 2, Cabrera, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Soler, W.Castro, Candelario. GIDP_Soler, Candelario.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); Detroit 1 (Candelario, W.Castro, Cabrera).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 4-3
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|8
|100
|1.94
|Junis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.14
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|2.70
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize, W, 2-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|96
|4.19
|Norris, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.75
|Fulmer, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.81
|Soto, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.87
HBP_Mize (Merrifield), Fulmer (Merrifield). WP_Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:42. A_7,133 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments