Sports News

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:22 pm
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 3 2 3 6
Merrifield 2b 2 1 0 0 0 2 .261
C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .258
Perez c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .275
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .195
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .268
O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
a-Alberto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .145
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 8 4 3 11
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .233
Schoop dh 4 1 3 0 0 1 .208
Candelario 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .290
Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .160
Goodrum ss 2 1 0 0 2 2 .240
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200
W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .165
Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Kansas City 200 000 000_2 3 0
Detroit 011 020 00x_4 8 0

a-struck out for O’Hearn in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Perez (9), Candelario (6). 3B_Grossman (2). RBIs_Perez (19), Benintendi (11), Jones (8), Cabrera 2 (8), Candelario (13). SB_Goodrum (6). SF_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (O’Hearn, Benintendi); Detroit 5 (Rogers, Mazara 2, Cabrera, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Detroit 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Soler, W.Castro, Candelario. GIDP_Soler, Candelario.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana); Detroit 1 (Candelario, W.Castro, Cabrera).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, L, 4-3 6 7 4 4 2 8 100 1.94
Junis 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.14
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.70
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize, W, 2-3 6 3 2 2 2 4 96 4.19
Norris, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.75
Fulmer, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.81
Soto, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.87

HBP_Mize (Merrifield), Fulmer (Merrifield). WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:42. A_7,133 (41,083).

