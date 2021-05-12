Trending:
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 3 2 Totals 32 4 8 4
Merrifield 2b 2 1 0 0 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0
C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 Schoop dh 4 1 3 0
Perez c 4 0 2 1 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 1
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 2
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 1 Goodrum ss 2 1 0 0
O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0
Alberto ph 1 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 Jones cf 4 0 1 1
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 Rogers c 3 0 0 0
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0
Kansas City 200 000 000 2
Detroit 011 020 00x 4

DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Perez (9), Candelario (6). 3B_Grossman (2). SB_Goodrum (6). SF_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy L,4-3 6 7 4 4 2 8
Junis 1 1 0 0 0 0
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 3
Detroit
Mize W,2-3 6 3 2 2 2 4
Norris H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soto S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Mize (Merrifield), Fulmer (Merrifield). WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:42. A_7,133 (41,083).

