Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|
|Merrifield 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schoop dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Goodrum ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Detroit
|011
|020
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Perez (9), Candelario (6). 3B_Grossman (2). SB_Goodrum (6). SF_Benintendi (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy L,4-3
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Junis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize W,2-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Norris H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Mize (Merrifield), Fulmer (Merrifield). WP_Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:42. A_7,133 (41,083).
