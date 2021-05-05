Trending:
Detroit 6, Boston 5

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 11:52 pm
Detroit Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 6 11 5 Totals 39 5 8 5
Grossman lf 4 1 0 0 Hernández cf 5 1 1 0
Schoop dh 5 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Baddoo pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Martinez dh 3 1 1 2
Candelario 3b 5 3 3 3 Bogaerts ss 4 2 1 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c-2b 4 0 1 0
Goodrum ss 5 1 2 0 Gonzalez 1b-lf 5 1 2 1
W.Castro 2b 5 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 1
Jones cf 4 0 2 2 Plawecki c 2 0 1 0
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 0 0 1
Greiner c 4 0 2 0 Cordero lf 2 0 0 0
Dalbec ph-1b 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 102 000 3 6
Boston 010 000 200 2 5

E_W.Castro (5), Cordero (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 12. 2B_W.Castro (2), Devers (8). HR_Candelario (3), Martinez (10). SB_Jones (1), Goodrum (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Mize 6 3 1 1 4 3
Norris H,2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Garcia BS,2-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soto W,2-1 1 1-3 3 2 1 2 2
Fulmer S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Pérez 5 2-3 6 3 2 2 6
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sawamura 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3
Whitlock L,0-1 1 3 3 2 0 0

HBP_Mize (Arroyo). WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:47. A_4,661 (37,755).

