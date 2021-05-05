Detroit 6, Boston 5

|Detroit
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|8
|5
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gonzalez 1b-lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|W.Castro 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dalbec ph-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|102
|000
|3
|—
|6
|Boston
|010
|000
|200
|2
|—
|5
E_W.Castro (5), Cordero (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 12. 2B_W.Castro (2), Devers (8). HR_Candelario (3), Martinez (10). SB_Jones (1), Goodrum (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Norris H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Garcia BS,2-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Fulmer S,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sawamura
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Whitlock L,0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
HBP_Mize (Arroyo). WP_Soto.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:47. A_4,661 (37,755).
