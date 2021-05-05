Detroit 6, Boston 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|5
|2
|12
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Schoop dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|1-Baddoo pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Candelario 3b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.098
|Goodrum ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|W.Castro 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.169
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|8
|5
|6
|8
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.349
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Vázquez c-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Gonzalez 1b-lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Cordero lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Detroit
|000
|102
|000
|3_6
|11
|1
|Boston
|010
|000
|200
|2_5
|8
|1
a-struck out for Cordero in the 7th.
1-ran for Schoop in the 10th.
E_W.Castro (5), Cordero (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 12. 2B_W.Castro (2), Devers (8). HR_Candelario (3), off Whitlock; Martinez (10), off Garcia. RBIs_Jones 2 (7), Candelario 3 (11), Arroyo (5), Martinez 2 (29), Gonzalez (8), Renfroe (14). SB_Jones (1), Goodrum (4). CS_Goodrum (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Schoop, Reyes 2, Candelario, Jones); Boston 7 (Renfroe 3, Bogaerts, Hernández). RISP_Detroit 4 for 13; Boston 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Grossman, Arroyo, Gonzalez, Devers.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|95
|4.41
|Norris, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6.97
|Garcia, BS, 2-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|5.56
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.84
|Soto, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|30
|3.46
|Fulmer, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.43
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|6
|91
|4.40
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.59
|Sawamura
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.50
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.12
|Whitlock, L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|23
|1.76
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-1, Fulmer 2-1, Taylor 1-0. IBB_off Soto (Martinez). HBP_Mize (Arroyo). WP_Soto.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:47. A_4,661 (37,755).
