Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 6, Boston 5

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 11:50 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 11 5 2 12
Grossman lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .212
Schoop dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .182
1-Baddoo pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .203
Candelario 3b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .284
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .098
Goodrum ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .217
W.Castro 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .196
Jones cf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .169
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .153
Greiner c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .219
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 8 5 6 8
Hernández cf 5 1 1 0 1 2 .232
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Martinez dh 3 1 1 2 2 0 .349
Bogaerts ss 4 2 1 0 1 0 .348
Vázquez c-2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .268
Gonzalez 1b-lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .205
Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .275
Plawecki c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Renfroe rf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .208
Cordero lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .153
a-Dalbec ph-1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .183
Detroit 000 102 000 3_6 11 1
Boston 010 000 200 2_5 8 1

a-struck out for Cordero in the 7th.

1-ran for Schoop in the 10th.

E_W.Castro (5), Cordero (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Boston 12. 2B_W.Castro (2), Devers (8). HR_Candelario (3), off Whitlock; Martinez (10), off Garcia. RBIs_Jones 2 (7), Candelario 3 (11), Arroyo (5), Martinez 2 (29), Gonzalez (8), Renfroe (14). SB_Jones (1), Goodrum (4). CS_Goodrum (2).

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Schoop, Reyes 2, Candelario, Jones); Boston 7 (Renfroe 3, Bogaerts, Hernández). RISP_Detroit 4 for 13; Boston 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Grossman, Arroyo, Gonzalez, Devers.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize 6 3 1 1 4 3 95 4.41
Norris, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 6.97
Garcia, BS, 2-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 5.56
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.84
Soto, W, 2-1 1 1-3 3 2 1 2 2 30 3.46
Fulmer, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.43
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez 5 2-3 6 3 2 2 6 91 4.40
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.59
Sawamura 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.38
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.50
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.12
Whitlock, L, 0-1 1 3 3 2 0 0 23 1.76

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-1, Fulmer 2-1, Taylor 1-0. IBB_off Soto (Martinez). HBP_Mize (Arroyo). WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:47. A_4,661 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers