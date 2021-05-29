Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 0 4 12 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .189 Judge dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Torres ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .264 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .190 Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .140 Andújar lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .172 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 6 7 5 1 6 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .195 Schoop 1b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .230 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .191 Haase c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Goodrum ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .224 Baddoo cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .233 W.Castro 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .203

New York 010 000 000_1 3 1 Detroit 020 130 00x_6 7 0

E_Odor (4). LOB_New York 6, Detroit 3. 2B_W.Castro (4), Candelario (12). 3B_Haase (1). HR_Schoop (5), off Abreu. RBIs_W.Castro (14), Goodrum (12), Candelario (18), Cabrera (17), Schoop (17). SF_Goodrum, Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Sánchez, Andújar); Detroit 1 (Grossman). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andújar. GIDP_Andújar.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA García, L, 0-2 4 1-3 5 5 4 1 3 88 6.48 Abreu 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 43 2.08

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, W, 4-2 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 6 100 2.93 Cisnero 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.22 Norris 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 5.00 Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.53 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 12.15

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1, Cisnero 2-0. HBP_García (Schoop), Norris (Ford). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:54. A_8,000 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.