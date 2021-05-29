On Air: This Just In
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 7:31 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 0 4 12
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .189
Judge dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Torres ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .264
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .190
Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .140
Andújar lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .172
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 6 7 5 1 6
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .195
Schoop 1b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .230
Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .191
Haase c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229
Goodrum ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .224
Baddoo cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .233
W.Castro 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .203
New York 010 000 000_1 3 1
Detroit 020 130 00x_6 7 0

E_Odor (4). LOB_New York 6, Detroit 3. 2B_W.Castro (4), Candelario (12). 3B_Haase (1). HR_Schoop (5), off Abreu. RBIs_W.Castro (14), Goodrum (12), Candelario (18), Cabrera (17), Schoop (17). SF_Goodrum, Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Sánchez, Andújar); Detroit 1 (Grossman). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andújar. GIDP_Andújar.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
García, L, 0-2 4 1-3 5 5 4 1 3 88 6.48
Abreu 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 43 2.08
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, W, 4-2 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 6 100 2.93
Cisnero 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.22
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 5.00
Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.53
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 12.15

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1, Cisnero 2-0. HBP_García (Schoop), Norris (Ford). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:54. A_8,000 (41,083).

