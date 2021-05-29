Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|0
|4
|12
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.140
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Frazier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.172
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|5
|1
|6
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Schoop 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Goodrum ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Baddoo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|New York
|010
|000
|000_1
|3
|1
|Detroit
|020
|130
|00x_6
|7
|0
E_Odor (4). LOB_New York 6, Detroit 3. 2B_W.Castro (4), Candelario (12). 3B_Haase (1). HR_Schoop (5), off Abreu. RBIs_W.Castro (14), Goodrum (12), Candelario (18), Cabrera (17), Schoop (17). SF_Goodrum, Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Sánchez, Andújar); Detroit 1 (Grossman). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Detroit 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Andújar. GIDP_Andújar.
DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, W.Castro, Schoop).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|3
|88
|6.48
|Abreu
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|43
|2.08
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, W, 4-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|100
|2.93
|Cisnero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.22
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.00
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.53
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|12.15
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1, Cisnero 2-0. HBP_García (Schoop), Norris (Ford). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:54. A_8,000 (41,083).
