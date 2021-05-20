Detroit 6, Seattle 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro cf-2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lewis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Haggerty dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|021
|200
|001
|—
|6
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
DP_Detroit 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Detroit 7, Seattle 6. 2B_Grossman (8), Crawford (7). HR_Seager (9). SB_Lewis (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal W,1-6
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Norris H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert L,0-2
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Vest
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Montero
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dugger
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Vest (W.Castro), Chargois (Haase), Fulmer (Kelenic). WP_Vest.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:11. A_8,462 (47,929).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments