Sports News

Detroit 6, Seattle 2

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 1:43 am
< a min read
      
Detroit Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 32 2 5 2
Grossman lf 5 1 2 0 Kelenic lf 3 0 1 0
H.Castro cf-2b 5 0 3 3 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 5 0 1 0 Lewis cf 3 1 1 0
Schoop 1b 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 2
Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Haase c 3 0 1 1 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0
Goodrum ss 3 1 0 0 Mayfield 2b 4 0 0 0
Ramos dh 4 0 0 1 Haggerty dh 3 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 1 1 0 0 Marmolejos 1b 3 0 0 0
Jones ph-cf 2 1 1 0
Detroit 021 200 001 6
Seattle 200 000 000 2

DP_Detroit 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Detroit 7, Seattle 6. 2B_Grossman (8), Crawford (7). HR_Seager (9). SB_Lewis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal W,1-6 5 4 2 2 2 9
Norris H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cisnero H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Gilbert L,0-2 2 2-3 4 3 3 2 2
Vest 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Montero 2 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dugger 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_Vest (W.Castro), Chargois (Haase), Fulmer (Kelenic). WP_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:11. A_8,462 (47,929).

