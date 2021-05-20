Trending:
Detroit 6, Seattle 2

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 1:41 am
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 10 6 3 7
Grossman lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .243
H.Castro cf-2b 5 0 3 3 0 0 .343
Candelario 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .288
Schoop 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .216
Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .217
Haase c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .304
Goodrum ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Ramos dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .202
W.Castro 2b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .203
a-Jones ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .172
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 2 13
Kelenic lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .179
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Lewis cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .236
Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .224
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .130
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .247
Mayfield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Haggerty dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .185
Marmolejos 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .139
Detroit 021 200 001_6 10 0
Seattle 200 000 000_2 5 0

a-grounded out for W.Castro in the 6th.

LOB_Detroit 7, Seattle 6. 2B_Grossman (8), Crawford (7). HR_Seager (9), off Skubal. RBIs_Haase (3), Ramos (12), Mazara (8), H.Castro 3 (10), Seager 2 (29). SB_Lewis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Haase, Schoop 2); Seattle 3 (Mayfield, Lewis, Murphy). RISP_Detroit 5 for 14; Seattle 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Goodrum, Ramos, Candelario, Grossman. LIDP_Goodrum. GIDP_Schoop.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Mayfield, Marmolejos; Marmolejos).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal, W, 1-6 5 4 2 2 2 9 90 5.45
Norris, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.74
Cisnero, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 5.40
Fulmer, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.23
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.63
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, L, 0-2 2 2-3 4 3 3 2 2 74 9.45
Vest 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 28 4.22
Montero 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 5.12
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.11
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.84
Dugger 1 3 1 1 0 1 17 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 2-0. HBP_Vest (W.Castro), Chargois (Haase), Fulmer (Kelenic). WP_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:11. A_8,462 (47,929).

