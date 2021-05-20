Detroit 6, Seattle 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|3
|7
|
|Grossman lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|H.Castro cf-2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.343
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Schoop 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Ramos dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|W.Castro 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|a-Jones ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|13
|
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Lewis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.224
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Mayfield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Haggerty dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.185
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Detroit
|021
|200
|001_6
|10
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for W.Castro in the 6th.
LOB_Detroit 7, Seattle 6. 2B_Grossman (8), Crawford (7). HR_Seager (9), off Skubal. RBIs_Haase (3), Ramos (12), Mazara (8), H.Castro 3 (10), Seager 2 (29). SB_Lewis (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Haase, Schoop 2); Seattle 3 (Mayfield, Lewis, Murphy). RISP_Detroit 5 for 14; Seattle 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Goodrum, Ramos, Candelario, Grossman. LIDP_Goodrum. GIDP_Schoop.
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Mayfield, Marmolejos; Marmolejos).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 1-6
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|90
|5.45
|Norris, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.74
|Cisnero, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.40
|Fulmer, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.23
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.63
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|74
|9.45
|Vest
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|4.22
|Montero
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.12
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.11
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.84
|Dugger
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Vest 2-0. HBP_Vest (W.Castro), Chargois (Haase), Fulmer (Kelenic). WP_Vest.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:11. A_8,462 (47,929).
